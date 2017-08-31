SPORTS |

 
Sakkari to face Williams in third round of US Open

TAGS: Tennis

Maria Sakkari of Greece will face seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the third round of the US Open on Saturday after overcoming the resistance of Australian wildcard Arina Rodionova 7-5, 6-3.

With a touch more trouble than anticipated, ninth seed Williams eliminated France’s Oceane Dodin 7-5, 6-4 in a second-round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Greece’s No.1, who recently hired former ATP pro Thomas Johansson as her coach, made her Grand Slam debut at the 2015 US Open.

