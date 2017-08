Vote for new center-left party leader to be held in November

The first round of elections to pick a leader for Greece’s new center-left party will be held on November 5, it was announced Wednesday. A second runoff vote was scheduled for a week later, on November 12.



Earlier reports had suggested that the ballot would take place next month.



Candidates must submit their nomination by September 8. In order to qualify for the race, candidates must collect 1,000 signatures from eligible voters.



Details remain to be worked out on several procedural issues, most importantly that of electronic balloting, with PASOK socialists expressing reservations over the security aspects of long distance voting.