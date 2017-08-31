Athens reacts to demolition of ethnic Greeks’ homes in Himara

Athens on Thursday reacted to a decision by Albanian authorities to demolish several homes belonging to ethnic Greek families in Himara, a predominantly ethnic Greek seaside holiday resort in the Balkan country, saying that the move effectively undermined Tirana’s EU membership ambitions.



“The Albanian authorities appear to regard the violation of the Greek minority’s rights as more important than the country’s European course,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Yennimatas said in response to a journalist’s question on Thursday.