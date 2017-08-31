Sports Digest: Retsos most expensive player out of Greek league

SOCCER: Panayiotis Retsos has become the most expensive player ever to leave the Greek league, as Bayer Leverkusen has forked out a reported 22 million euros to acquire the 19-year-old Olympiakos defender. Meanwhile Greek internationals are hot property in Europe on transfer deadline day, as Watford announced the signing of Greece keeper Orestis Karnezis from Udinese on Thursday and Marseille was reportedly close to seal the transfer of Benfica striker Costas Mitroglou.

SOCCER: Super League teams are also putting their finishing touches to their rosters, with Olympiakos poaching Belgian defender Bjorn Engels from Club Brugge for a reported 7.1 million euros and Panathinaikos agreeing deals with French winger Anthony Mounier and Swedish midfielder Oscar Hiljemark. AEK is welcoming back Argentine forward Sergio Araujo from Las Palmas and PAOK has brought in Brazilian midfielder Mauricio from Zenit.

TRACK & FIELD: Pole vault sensation Katerina Stefanidi said she looks forward to Friday’s Diamond League Final claiming she thrives under pressure. The Olympic and world champion has been unbeaten this year to date.