Days of Heaven | Athens | September 1

There will be an admission-free screening of Terrence Malick's romantic drama “Days of Heaven,” hailed as an ode to America at the turn of the 20th century, at the Great Lawn of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Friday, September 1, starting at 8.30 p.m. The 1978 film stars Richard Gere, Brooke Adams, Sam Shepard and Linda Manz in the story of two lovers trying to eke out a living while on the run in Texas until former steelworker Bill talks his girlfriend into tricking an elderly wealthy farmer into marriage so she can inherit his fortune. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org