The Rumjacks | Athens | September 1

Australian Celtic punk-rockers the Rumjacks are coming to Athens's Gagarin 205 venue on Friday, September 1, to show local listeners what all the fuss is about after chalking up nearly 33 million YouTube views for their breakthrough track “An Irish Pub Song.” The show starts at 9 p.m. with local psychedelic folk-punksters Thrax Punks as the opening act. Tickets cost 12 euros and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr or at the door on the night.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,

tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr