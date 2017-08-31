Forest rangers to be equipped with new uniforms
A decision published Thursday by Deputy Environment Minister Sokratis Famelos will tog out Greece’s forest rangers in new uniforms in a bid to boost their presence.
Rangers will be supplied with different uniforms for winter and summer, both bearing clear insignia so they don’t have to rely on identifying themselves verbally and by showing their badge when they are conducting inspections and investigations.