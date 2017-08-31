Ministry files request to activate EU funding for Lesvos quake recovery

The Economy Development Ministry on Thursday filed a request with the European Union’s Solidarity Fund to help bankroll efforts to repair damage sustained by two villages on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos in a 6.3 Richter quake on June 12.



“We will exhaust all of the means and resources we have at our disposal (national and European) in order to deal with the problems caused by the earthquake and to return the island to normality as quickly as possible,” Alternate Economy Minister Alexis Haritsis said in a statement.