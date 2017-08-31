Anti-establishment group claims attack on media group building

A proclamation posted Thursday on a Greek anarchist website claimed responsibility for an attack on the building that housed the bankrupt Lambrakis Media Group (DOL) in the Athens neighborhood of Ilissia last week and encouraged sit-in protests, or occupations, at public buildings and symbols of the “establishment.”



The declaration did not make a clear reference to a single group behind the attack, as it was signed by “Comrades from the occupations.” On Friday, five people armed with hammers and crowbars smashed windows and walls, as well as splashing red paint on the outside of the building that had housed the offices of To Vima and Ta Nea newspapers on Michalakopoulou Street.



“We will attack... at every opportunity any establishment media, not because of the special interests they serve, but because of... their tendency and choice to oppose anarchist/anti-establishment movements,” the proclamation said.