Hellenic Petroleum reports Q2 profit rise
Greece’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 46 percent rise in second-quarter core profit Thursday as a combination of lower crude prices and rising fuel prices lifted its margins.
The company said it also benefited from a rebound in tourism, which pushed up demand for aviation fuel, and from strong demand for bunker fuel.
Sales rose 19 percent in Q2 to 2 billion euros. [Reuters]