Hellenic Petroleum reports Q2 profit rise

TAGS: Energy, Finance, Business

Greece’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 46 percent rise in second-quarter core profit Thursday as a combination of lower crude prices and rising fuel prices lifted its margins.

The company said it also benefited from a rebound in tourism, which pushed up demand for aviation fuel, and from strong demand for bunker fuel.

Sales rose 19 percent in Q2 to 2 billion euros. [Reuters]

