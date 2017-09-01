Duct tape amendments

It was clear from the get-go that the legal amendments hurried through by the government in June to put an end to a strike by municipal garbage collectors over the loss of fixed-term contract workers’ jobs was skating on thin constitutional ice.

The result is that now we have commissioners in the State Audit Council refusing to approve the payment of some garbage collectors on fixed-term contracts.

What this proves is that the slipshod solutions this country has become accustomed to seeing when trouble arises create more problems than they fix.