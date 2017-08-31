ATHEX: Blue chips buoy index

Most Greek stocks gave up ground on Thursday, but the benchmark edged higher again on gains by power-packing blue chips including ADMIE, Mytilineos and Alpha Bank.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 825.48 points, adding 0.22 percent to Wednesday’s 823.65 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.38 percent to 2,170.62 points, but the banks index fell 0.09 percent.

In total 34 stocks advanced, 59 declined and 30 stayed put.

Turnover came to 47.2 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 38.8 million.



In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.31 percent lower to close at 76.03 points.