Italian group Grimaldi is preparing to send a complaint to the competition department of the European Commission (DG Comp) against what it sees as the threat of concentration conditions in the Greek coastal shipping sector.

Group chief Emanuele Grimaldi said that his company is collecting data to illustrate that the acquisition of 50.3 percent of Hellenic Seaways (controlled by Piraeus Bank and a group of small stakeholders) by Attica Group, which operates Blue Star and Superfast Ferries, does not adhere to the rules of open competition.

Grimaldi controls 95 percent of Minoan Lines and 48.53 percent of Hellenic Seaways.