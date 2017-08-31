The European Parliament’s Employment Committee has accepted a proposal from Greece’s Alternate Labor Minister Rania Antonopoulou for the exemption of expenditure for combating unemployment from calculations of state deficits and debts according to the Stability Pact.

The proposal – also backed by Italy, Portugal, Luxembourg and Slovenia – further provides for the expansion of the resources disposed from the European Fund for Strategic Investments for actions supporting the young jobless people and the long-term unemployed, and for seeking resources to combat unemployment from outside the EU, too.