Employment subsidy proposal gets nod from European Parliament

ROULA SALOUROU

The European Parliament’s Employment Committee has accepted a proposal from Greece’s Alternate Labor Minister Rania Antonopoulou for the exemption of expenditure for combating unemployment from calculations of state deficits and debts according to the Stability Pact.

The proposal – also backed by Italy, Portugal, Luxembourg and Slovenia – further provides for the expansion of the resources disposed from the European Fund for Strategic Investments for actions supporting the young jobless people and the long-term unemployed, and for seeking resources to combat unemployment from outside the EU, too.

