Police attacked with Molotov cocktails in Exarchia

TAGS: Crime

Riot police units stationed in Athens’s Exarchia district were attacked by unknown assailants with Molotov cocktails in the early hours of Friday, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. outside the offices of PASOK on Harilaou Trikoupi Street.

No one was injured in the attack.

One person was briefly detained, questioned and released.

