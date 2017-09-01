Police attacked with Molotov cocktails in Exarchia
Riot police units stationed in Athens’s Exarchia district were attacked by unknown assailants with Molotov cocktails in the early hours of Friday, authorities said.
The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. outside the offices of PASOK on Harilaou Trikoupi Street.
No one was injured in the attack.
One person was briefly detained, questioned and released.