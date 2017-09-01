Suspect arrested after accidentally starting fire on Samos

Authorities on Samos have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of starting a wildfire on the eastern Aegean island.

Fire investigators say welding sparks ignited the fire which mostly destroyed trees and shrubs near the village of Mytilinioi, southwest of capital Vathy, on Thursday.



No injuries or damage was reported from the fire which was contained after it was first reported around 1.30 p.m.



Forest and brush fires are common during Greece’s hot, dry summers.

