Migrants break out of Amygdaleza detention camp

TAGS: Migration

A group of 10 migrants escaped from the Amygdaleza detention camp, north of Athens, in the early hours of Friday, Kathimerini reports.

The migrants, said to be Argentine and Tunisian nationals, were staying in a room designated for returnees under the voluntary return process.

It was not clear how the ten managed to escape the facility.

Police later managed to locate and arrest five of the escapees. The search is ongoing.

