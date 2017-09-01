Blaze threatens homes on Rhodes
Online
More than 20 firefighters, assisted by an unspecified number of volunteers, were on Friday trying to keep a fire that broke out on Monte Smith hill, just 3 kilometers from the town of Rhodes, from reaching homes.
More than 20 firefighters, assisted by an unspecified number of volunteers, were on Friday trying to keep a fire that broke out on Monte Smith hill, just 3 kilometers from the town of Rhodes, from reaching homes.
The blaze reportedly caused a power outage in the capital of the Dodecanese island.
It was not known what caused the fire.