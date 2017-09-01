NEWS |

 
NEWS

Blaze threatens homes on Rhodes

TAGS: Fires

More than 20 firefighters, assisted by an unspecified number of volunteers, were on Friday trying to keep a fire that broke out on Monte Smith hill, just 3 kilometers from the town of Rhodes, from reaching homes.

The blaze reportedly caused a power outage in the capital of the Dodecanese island.

It was not known what caused the fire.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 