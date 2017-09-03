Marinella, Vitali & Glykeria | Athens & Larissa | September 5 & 7

Three great ladies of the Greek music scene – Marinella, Eleni Vitali and Glykeria – are currently touring together with a production titled “A Female Affair,” which revisits some of the most popular and critically acclaimed songs written by Greek composers in the 20th century, from rebetika and laiko classics to art-house numbers by the likes of Manos Hadjidakis and Mikis Theodorakis. They will be stopping at the Petra Theater in Athens on Tuesday, September 5, before heading up to Larissa's Alkazar Theater on Thursday, September 7. Shows start at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 15 euros (from www.ticketservices.gr).



Petra Theater, Damari, Petroupoli,

tel 210.501.2402