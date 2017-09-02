Soviet Composers | Athens | September 3 & 4

Founded in 2010 in an Athens basement, the Underground Youth Orchestra – whose members now comprise 45 music students aged 10 to 24 and four professional musicians – has performed more than 40 concerts in different parts of Greece. On Sunday and Monday, September 3 and 4, it will be paying tribute to the great classical composers of the Soviet Union in a show at the open-air Rematia Theater in Halandri. The concert starts at at 8.30 p.m. and admission is free, although organizers ask concertgoers to bring along a donation of clothes, medicine or non-perishable foodstuffs that will be donated to people in need.

Rematia Theater, Profitis Ilias, Polydrosso, Halandri,

tel 210.689.7459