Cinema Paradiso Project | Athens | September 2

The 10-member Cinema Paradiso Project will be performing music from films from different parts of the world, in a concert inspired by Giuseppe Tornatore's 1988 Italian drama “Cinema Paradiso” and its beautiful soundtrack penned by the director and Ennio Morricone, at the Rematia Theater on Saturday, September 2. The show starts at 8.30 p.m.andadmission is free, although organizers ask concertgoers to bring along a donation of clothes, medicine or non-perishable foodstuffs that will be donated to people in need.

Rematia Theater, Profitis Ilias, Polydrosso, Halandri,

tel 210.689.7459