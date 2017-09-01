Greek asylum service releases new relocation statistics

Greece’s Asylum Service on Friday published data showing that more than 18,000 asylum seekers were relocated from Greece to other countries in the European Union from October 2015 until August 27 of this year and that flights are already scheduled for another 984 people.



The total number of refugees who were relocated in that period came to 18,572, with the majority being taken in by Germany, followed closely by France, and then the Netherlands and Sweden. Austria, Hungary and Poland have not taken in any relocated asylum seekers, the data showed, despite the quota commitments made by all EU member-states.



From October 2015 to August 27, 2017, the Asylum Service received 27,378 relocation applications and sent 24,749 requests to other EU countries to accept them. Of these, 22,288 have been given the green light, 1,164 have been rejected and 532 are still pending.