MLS Multimedia raises 6 million in bond issuance

TAGS: Finance, Business

Athens-listed MLS Multimedia SA announced on Thursday it had raised a total of 6 million euros through the issuance of a corporate bond via private placement. It offered 6 million common registered titles each worth 1 euro.

The duration of the corporate bond is five years and it is calculated based on an annual interest rate of 5.3 percent, according to its coupon. [Reuters]

