Conditions of growth

It appears as though something is finally moving in the Greek economy, possibly because it has hit rock bottom and can only go up from here.

Whether the small rate of growth that the most recent statistics have shown will continue or not will depend on a number of factors, including the continued tolerance of Greek citizens who have been hit hard and are still being slammed by the crisis. Thousands of taxpayers are watching whatever savings they still have dwindle and know that once this money is gone, there will be nothing to pay their taxes with.

Others are going against everything they have ever done before and believe in by simply dropping out of the system, going off the grid, because they can’t keep up with the taxes and social security contributions they are being asked to pay.

The government is sorely mistaken if it thinks reliable taxpayers will keep handing over large chunks of their earnings simply so it can keep putting its cronies in the civil service.