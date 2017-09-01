Ministers vow help over Zakynthos fire

Agricultural Development Minister Vangelis Apostolou has pledged the swift disbursement of funds to farmers who suffered damage in last month’s wildfires on the Ionian island of Zakynthos, local media reported Friday.



Apostolou visited the fire-hit island on Thursday, along with Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis and Deputy Environment Minister Sokratis Famellos, to inspect the damage and launch the assessment process.



“There will be a constant larger police presence on Zakynthos from now on,” Kontonis also promised, according to local reports, after experts suggested that the widespread fires of last weekend were almost certainly caused deliberately.