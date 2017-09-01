Archbishop: Anti-Christian sentiment a threat to society

Archbishop Ieronymos Friday sent a letter to Education Minister Costas Gavroglou urging him to bring “aggressive anti-Christian sentiment” under control, after the head of an education agency was accused of throwing a religious icon in the trash.



The head of the Organization for the Certification of Qualifications and Vocational Guidance (EOPPEP), Eleni Yiannakopoulou, is being investigated over blasphemy claims, having allegedly put a staff member’s icon of the Virgin Mary in the bin after ordering employees to remove all religious symbols from sight.



“This is a category of religious fanaticism that is probably a bigger threat to social cohesion than individual faith,” Ieronymos said, tacitly referring to members of the leftist government stressing their atheist credentials.



“Your ministry should be mindful of the phenomenon... because it questions equal respect of rights with the divisive argument that the majority poses a threat to the minority and is therefore not worthy of protection.”