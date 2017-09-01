Bankers urge Tsipras to stick to reform implementation

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and other cabinet members met on Friday with the board of the Hellenic Bank Association and heard leading bankers urge the government to proceed with the necessary reforms for the economy to achieve sustainable growth.

Tsipras acknowledged the need for fiscal balance to be maintained, adding that liquidity must increase to contribute toward economic growth.

The meeting also discussed positive developments in the banking sector in recent months, with bankers underscoring the lenders’ return to profits after almost a decade of losses.