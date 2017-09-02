Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and his alternate, Giorgos Houliarakis, will hold a meeting with European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici on Tuesday in Brussels.

A senior Finance Ministry source told Kathimerini the meeting will discuss “the timetable for the coming months.” The main focus will be the third bailout review, but the same source implied the the government will also try to get a clearer picture of the intentions of Greece’s creditors ahead of the completion of the bailout period.

The meeting will come a day after the Euro Working Group convenes on Monday, at which the progress in satisfying the prior actions required will be discussed ahead of the start of the review.

Houliarakis will be representing Greece at the EWG and is also expected to update his fellow eurozone finance ministry officials about the government’s progress in paying off its expired debts to third parties so as to trigger the decision of the European Stability Mechanism’s board for the disbursement of the next subtranche of 800 million euros for that purpose.

At the ministry they say that only if the third bailout review is concluded in time – i.e. by December – and with a credible result, can the government hope to emerge from the bailout process next year.