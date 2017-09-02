Sports Digest: Stefanidi ends season unbeaten at Diamond League final

TRACK & FIELD: Pole vault sensation Katerina Stefanidi extended its unbeaten run to 15 triumphs winning the Diamond League final in Brussels on Friday clearing 4.85 meters. Stefanidi completed a perfect 2017, poaching IAAF’s diamond for the second year in a row.

TENNIS: Maria Sakkari succumbed to the might of Venus Williams in straight sets at the third round of the US Open late on Friday. The Greek champion went down 6-3, 6-4, but has become the first Greek ever to reach the third round of three Grand Slam tournaments in the same year.

SOCCER: The knee problems to Panayiotis Retsos and Kyriakos Papadopoulos, that have made them doubtful for Greece’s World Cup qualifier against Belgium on Sunday in Piraeus, led manager Michael Skibbe to urgently call up Panathinaikos central defender Giorgos Koutroubis.