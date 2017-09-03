Macron’s message

French President Emmanuel Macron’s gamble is very important for both France and Europe. If the French leader is successful in imposing painful but necessary reforms in his country, he will be able to play a key role in the shaping of a new European monetary fund and revive France’s traditional leadership role in the European Union.



Macron embodies a new way of thinking and acting, which would be good for politicians in other countries in Europe to take note of. Greece has a strong ally and it appears determined to maintain the close Greek-French relationship. It is critical, however, that Greece’s leadership embraces his message.