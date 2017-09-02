Shop owner throws cream at tax auditors

A shopowner threw cream at auditors from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) on Saturday morning when they showed up for an inspection of his business on the Ionian island of Lefkada.



In angry remarks to Skai TV, the head of IAPR, Giorgos Pitsilis, said the authority will “not tolerate any obstacles to its work” and warned that those who try to conceal illegal tax activities by standing in the way of audits will face serious consequences. Such behavior, he said, “is not becoming of people in a civilized country.”