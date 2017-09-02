One arrested after riot police attacked in Exarchia

Three riot police units stationed in the central Athens district of Exarchia were pelted with rocks and bottles by groups of youths on three separate occasions early on Saturday morning, police said. According to reports, the first attack occurred at 1 a.m. at the intersection of Academias and Zoodochou Pigis streets.



That was followed by attacks at 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. One arrest was made, while police said they have launched an investigation to find the perpetrators.