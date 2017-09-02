Thessaloniki couple arrested on drug trafficking charges
A married couple – 32-year-old foreign national and a 20-year-old Greek woman – were arrested on Saturday in Thessaloniki on charges of belonging to a drug trafficking gang.
During a search of their home, anti-narcotics officers found more than nine kilos of unrefined cannabis, two precision scales and three mobile phones.