Inquiry into Papademos letter bomb changes hands

The investigation into security lapses that led to former premier Loukas Papademos opening a letter bomb and sustaining serious injuries has been handed over to the body in charge of security at Greek Parliament, Kathimerini has learned.



That is the same unit that was blamed in preliminary reports for the security lapse that led to the explosion of the letter in Papademos’s hands as he was being driven through central Athens on May 25.



His driver and a member of his security detail sustained minor injuries in the blast. Up until recently, the investigation was being conducted by the police’s directorate for the protection of VIPs. The Parliament security body’s own initial probe limited itself to pointing to the junior officer handling the X-ray machine that scans all correspondence entering the House’s premises.



“It is curious that an investigation into such a serious matter is changing hands and is still not completed,” an ELAS source said, adding that there have been reactions within the force concerning the handling of the case.