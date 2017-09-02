Anastasiades slams Akinci remarks

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday denounced statements made by Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci after the failed negotiations to reunify the island in July as “unacceptable.”

Anastasiades’s remarks follow a string of statements from Akinci that blamed the breakdown of talks on the Greek-Cypriot “mentality.” Ankara has also threatened to take unilateral actions with regard to the Cyprus problem. Turkey has said its goal now is to secure international recognition of the illegal breakaway entity in northern Cyprus.

“I don’t want to engage in a blame game,” he said, adding that Akinci is in no position to accuse Greek Cypriots, whose homes are under occupation and “whose human rights are being violated.”