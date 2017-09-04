Anarchists clash with police in central Athens district of Exarchia

A group of self-styled anarchists clashed with police in the neighborhood of Exarchia in downtown Athens on Sunday night, causing damage but no injuries.

The unrest began with an attack shortly after 10 p.m. on a riot police unit stationed at the junction of Patission and Tositsa Streets.

Hooded youths lobbed firebombs and other objects at police officers in a standoff that lasted for around 40 minutes.

The assailants eluded arrest.