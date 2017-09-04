Hundreds of migrants reach Greek islands over weekend

Nearly 500 undocumented migrants landed on the islands of the eastern Aegean over the weekend, according to government figures made public on Monday.

Specifically, a total of 493 migrants arrived on Greek shores from neighboring Turkey between Friday morning and Monday morning.

Of the 493, 305 landed on Lesvos, 29 on Chios and 159 on Samos.

During the same period, a total of 286 migrants were returned to Turkey.

