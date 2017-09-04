Staff walkout to disrupt Athens metro on Thursday night

There will be no service on the Athens metro after 9 p.m. on Thursday as drivers stage a work stoppage, demanding benefits.

The union representing the metro workers is demanding the retroactive payment of the higher social security contributions corresponding to jobs categorized as potentially hazardous for the period 2001 to 2011.

Public transport workers have staged several strikes in recent months to protest cutbacks resulting from the government's continuing implementation of austerity measures demanded by the country's international creditors.

