Folk Dance Festival | Patmos | September 8-10

Ten folk dance groups comprising 180 dancers from Thrace to the Peloponnese and from the islands of the Ionian to those of the Aegean, will gather on Patmos for the sixth Festival of Traditional Dance and Music, running from Friday, September 8, to Sunday, September 10. The event on the eastern Aegean island will also award Theologos Gryllis, a local musician of the tsabouna (a type of bagpipe), for his contribution to the propagation of the island's folk music. All of the performances will take place at the open-air amphitheater of the Cave of the Revelation (Spilia tis Apokalypseos), starting at 7 p.m., and admission is free of charge.