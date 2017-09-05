French Comedy Thriller | Athens | September 5

The French Institute in Athens is screening Henri-Georges Clouzot's 1942 debut feature, the comedy thriller “L’assassin habite au 21” (The Murderer Lives at Number 21), on Tuesday, September 5. The screening (in French with Greek subtitles) will be held in the institute's garden, starting at 9.30 p.m., and admission is free of charge, though moviegoers are advised to arrive early as there is limited seating capacity.

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki,

tel 210.339.8600