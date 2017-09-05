Entre Tinieblas | Athens | September 5

Yolanda sings in a seedy nightclub. When her boyfriend dies of an overdose, she fears the police and seeks refuge in a convent that saves women from the streets. These offbeat nuns include a heroin-using abbess who loves Yolanda, one who writes romance novels under a pseudonym, another raising a tiger in the convent yard, and one who designs fabulous fashions and is in love with the local priest. Pedro Almodovar's 1983 black comedy “Dark Habits” will be screened at the Chitirio Theater/Art Cafe in the Kerameikos district on Tuesday, September 5 (in Spanish with Greek subtitles). Showtime is 11 p.m. and admission is free.

Chitirio Theater/Art Cafe, 44 Iera Odos, Kerameikos,

tel 210.341.2313