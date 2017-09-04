Athens metro strike called off as unionists to meet with official

An Athens metro work stoppage announced on Monday morning has been suspended, according to the union representing metro workers.

Union representatives will meet on Tuesday with the general secretary of the Labor Ministry on the issue of retroactive payment of higher social security contributions for people with jobs categorized as potentially hazardous for the 2001-11 period.

Public transport workers have staged several strikes in recent months to protest cutbacks resulting from the government’s ongoing implementation of austerity measures demanded by the country’s creditors.