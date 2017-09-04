Private sector's GSEE planning rally at Thessaloniki International Fair

Greece’s private sector labor union, GSEE, is planning a series of actions to protest reforms in the labor market and other measures implemented by the government, beginning with a large protest rally to coincide with the start of the Thessaloniki International Fair on Saturday, where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is slated to speak.

The GSEE leadership will also be meeting today with labor representatives in the broader Macedonia and Thrace regions and then holding a press conference on Thursday.

“Faced with the fresh onslaught of measures being implemented by the government, there is no way but to fight,” GSEE said in an announcement on Monday, adding that the Thessaloniki march will be the start of more action to come.

The unions representing police officers, firefighters, coast guards and port police workers are also planning a large rally in the city on the same day.

Both marches will start at 6 p.m. at the statue of Eleftherios Venizelos near the HELEXPO center hosting the trade fair.