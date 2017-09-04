Maria Callas | Athens | To September 30

The B&M Theocharakis Foundation for the Fine Arts & Music in central Athens presents “Maria Callas: The Legend Lives,” marking 40 years since the death of the celebrated opera singer, who remains an iconic figure to this day. The exhibition consists of more than 200 personal possessions, including gowns, accessories, jewellery, furniture and letters, most from the impressive Nikos Charalambopoulos collection. The show runs through September 30. Admission to the exhibition, which is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., costs 6 euros.

B&M Theocharakis Foundation for the Fine Arts & Music, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Merlin,

tel 210.361.1206, www.thf.gr