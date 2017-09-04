Archbishop accepts invitation to Russia

Archbishop Ieronymos said on Monday that he received and accepted an invitation to visit Russia extended by Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk during a meeting at the Archdiocese of Athens.

“It is with great joy that we welcomed our beloved Metropolitan Bishop Volokolamsk and exchanged views,” Ieronymos said, adding that “we received greetings from the Patriarch of Russia and we also send ours and we believe that we will soon find ourselves in Russia.”