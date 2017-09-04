UK: Cyprus talks not over

The British high commissioner in Nicosia, Matthew Kidd, said Monday he does not think there is a deadlock with regard to the Cyprus problem, despite the acrimonious breakdown in talks in July.

In remarks to Cyprus’s CYBC radio Monday, Kidd insisted that a way must be found to take advantage of the progress that had been made in the talks.

“There has been no agreement, but it would be a pity to lose the progress made so far,” he said in Greek, adding that it will be difficult to start the talks again, but not impossible.

Meanwhile, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said Monday that he will send a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conveying the willingness of Greek Cypriots to resume talks.