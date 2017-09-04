Guest Inn, which organizes bookings and provides promotion for Greece’s biggest network of traditional and agritourism accommodation units, has moved its seat to Paris.

Peggy Balitsari, co-founder of Guest Inn, which numbers some 300 member-units, says the transfer of the network’s domicile to the heart of Europe is aimed at keeping abreast of tourism developments in key markets such as those of France, Belgium, Switzerland and Austria.

“This way, we will be able to develop innovative ideas, forge cooperations in new sectors and offer new opportunities for targeted promotion to our member-units,” she said, adding, “The particularly positive image of Greece as a hospitable, quality and secure destination, combined with ever increasing demand from the French and European markets for alternative forms of holidays and experiences constitute a unique advantage in competition and open huge prospects for us.”

For this year, Balitsari said that, in contrast to the strong rise in tourism arrivals in general and the increased occupancy rates observed by medium-sized and large hotels in Greece, business at small, traditional and agritourism accommodation units remains particularly seasonal.

