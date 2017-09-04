Large enterprises and those located at tourism destinations benefited from this summer’s sales window, according to a survey conducted by the Commerce and Services Institute of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (INEMY ESEE). However, turnover appears to have shrunk 3 percent compared to last year’s summer sales.

The figures serve to confirm that chains (particularly multinationals) are more resistant to pressure from the crisis and that tourism can provide a boost to a multitude of other economic activities.

That is why the institute has decided to categorize the performance of enterprises depending on size and employee numbers. This distinction showed that companies with many employees or located in areas popular with tourists posted an increase in turnover of up to 3 percent from last summer.

At the same time, small enterprises located in markets away from tourism hotspots saw their turnovers shrink by between 9 and 15 percent on an annual basis, as 76 percent of companies with an annual turnover of up to 30,000 euros reported a year-on-year decline in this sales window.

