More than 100 migrants rescued from sea off Crete

TAGS: Migration

A Singapore-flagged tanker on Tuesday morning rescued 103 migrants on board a wooden boat off the coast of Crete after one of the passengers issued a distress call on the European 112 hotline.

The Rhino helped all of the passengers of the troubled boat on board after a Frontex aircraft located the vessel, according to the ANA-MPA news agency. It was one of five vessels in the vicinity that responded to the call for help.

The migrants are being transported to the port city of Iraklio.

